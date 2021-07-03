SHERIDAN — Local resident Bruce Burns has been helping thrill Fourth of July crowds for more than three decades. Even now, though, he’s not willing to give away his secrets as organizers prepare for the 33rd annual Independence Day fireworks show Sunday evening at the Big Horn Equestrian Center.
Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the fireworks display set for 10 p.m., at the BHEC located on Bird Farm Road. Suggested donation is $10 per vehicle.
“It is an event,” said BHEC Executive Director Sheila Blackburn.
Besides the fireworks, Blackburn said the evening will include various vendors, food and even axe throwing, as well as live music by the band Sidetrack. The bar at the BHEC is also open for those 21 and older.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she added.
The featured event of the evening, of course, is the fireworks.
According to Burns, the fireworks display is actually four smaller displays choreographed by four different individuals from around the county, with each choosing music to simultaneously broadcast to the thousands of spectators on 94.9 FM.
Music during the show will range from The Village People to Beethoven, with a little Tom Sawyer thrown in for good measure.
Burns, a member of Pyrotechnics International, said he became involved in the local fireworks show for a simple reason. He just likes fireworks.
“And, my last name is Burns,” he said jokingly. “This has been my hobby for 35 years. … Frankly, I have a hobby people like watching.”
There’s been a lot of changes over the years. When he started, Burns said the display was basically firing the fireworks “from an oversized sandbox.”
Over the years, it has moved from manually firing the shells to using an electronic system to today’s digital technology that makes it so easy, once set up, that even the volunteers beside the display are able to watch.
“When we start, it’s basically one push of a button,” he said. “The music is simulcast to the vehicles. It’s as sophisticated a fireworks show as you’ll find anywhere in the world.”
Other than the changes in technology, Burns doesn’t like to discuss the behind-the-scenes working of the display.
“I’m proud of the show, but I don’t want to give anything away,” he said, adding he prefers to provide an entertaining surprise for those who attend.
And, if you like this year’s show, plan on coming back. Burns and company always try to improve the show.
“Otherwise, there’s no point in doing it,” he said. “We’ll look at it later. Our concern during the show is to make sure everything is fired and that it went the way we wanted it to.”
While the show is meant to be part of the July Fourth celebration, there are some rules. No drones are to be operated at BHEC during the night of the show and “absolutely no (consumer) fireworks” are allowed on site, Burns added. The reason for the rules are simple — safety.
“You just don’t shoot fireworks off in a big crowd,” he said. “You don’t know when something may go off or where it might come down.”
Burns also has one other piece of advice: Be at the BHEC early, as the grounds will be packed with vehicles and spectators.
“Basically, people have about five hours to hang out on the grass,” he said. “They bring their own barbecues. They bring their own tents. It’s a nice day and evening on the grass. After all, it’s polo fields.”
Proceeds for the fireworks show will benefit the Big Horn Lions Club scholarship fund.
“It is our one fundraiser for the year,” said Burns, a member of the local Lions Club chapter.
He added that dozens of Lions Club members volunteer their time over the holiday weekend to set up for the show, help during the performance and clean up the grounds, all helping make the event possible.
For more information on the July Fourth event, contact the BHEC by calling 307-673-0454.