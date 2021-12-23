SHERIDAN — On Dec. 2 Tongue River Elementary students lined up on stage and sang a mixture of traditional holiday songs and popular music to rouse the holiday spirit of family and friends. Throughout Sheridan County, schools hosted similar concerts during the holiday season, and each instructor had unique ways of developing the concerts’ content.
Stephanie Neujahr, music instructor at TRE, has been a music teacher for eight years and has been with TRE for the last two. She holds a degree in musical conducting, so when selecting pieces for programs, she tries to incorporate instruments.
“I feel it’s important for them to learn instruments and show their parents. I can use the instruments to teach them voicing. I arrange them like an orchestra,” Neujahr said.
To prepare for these events, Neujahr spends most of the year studying music pieces she finds through instructor Facebook groups or with other teachers in the county. She learned the value of collaborating with other teachers when she taught in Colorado before arriving in Ranchester.
Gerry Chase, who teaches music for all grades in Clearmont, has a different challenge. He said the programs are smaller, with as few as five students performing.
“Every situation has its good and bad. Here it is a whole different venue,” Chase said. “Each kid gets individual exposure and attention, so you can provide highly individualized opportunities.”
Often, this exposure leads to stage fright, so Chase focuses on making the students feel safe while performing. Yet, despite this challenge, Chase remains positive.
“After having been in education for as long as I have, I have been able to appreciate the program we have here. I can take students through an experience in music and know that I have individualized it for them,” Chase said.
Kerri Parr has taught music at Highland Park Elementary School for 26 years, and in that time the way she collaborates with other teachers in the district has changed. The teachers in the district used to hold regular meetings to determine a theme and pick songs, but as those teachers retired and new teachers arrived, that level of collaboration waned.
“It’s more work now, but it also gives you more freedom to be creative and use your strengths as a teacher because we all have different strengths musically,” Parr said.
Parr said her forte lies in incorporating motion into her programs rather than instruments. However, this becomes a challenge in higher grade levels as students become more self-conscious and feel less comfortable performing actions. Parr’s response to self-conscious students is to maintain positivity.
“They feed off of your enthusiasm and positivity. Even if I feel like they may not be getting it, I try to be positive and encouraging and I think it helps them to have a stronger voice,” Parr said.
As each of these teachers explained their methods, challenges and stresses, one thing remained clear: their communities are highly supportive.
“The funny thing is that we will have parents here saving front row seats before I even get to school,” Parr said. “It’s neat to see parents so supportive of their kids in that manner.”