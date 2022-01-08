SHERIDAN — Pull on your boots and wear your best cowboy hat for a night of heel-stomping fun at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Sheridan’s Balsamroot Band featuring Matt Barr will be opening for Texas musician Josh Ward Jan. 13.
As southwestern Texas-raised singer, Ward said he soaked up music like a sponge, enjoying old-school country artists like Heath Whitley, Merle Haggard, George Jones and George Strait.
These musicians have influenced Ward’s own music.
“Country with an edge. Some people call it traditional country. Some people, I’ve heard them call it neotraditional. We’re floating around in that,” Ward said.
Ward has performed in shows across Laramie and Cheyenne in the past, but this will be his first time in Sheridan.
“I love it up there. People are always good to us, and they’re down-to-earth good people,” Ward said of performing in Wyoming.
The “cowboy kind of way” is how Ward described his work ethic of creating and writing songs. While some musicians put out an album, tour, and then get a break, Ward said that he is always performing and touring.
“I just love entertaining and I love seeing new people. Introduce people to my music. That’s what it’s all about,” Ward said.
His love of entertaining has created a community of country music lovers that dance along to his songs at concerts. Ward’s touring has brought him together with a local band, Balsamroot Band.
The acoustic sister duo is a pair of faces Sheridanites might find familiar. From performances at the No Name Bar, Luminous Brewhouse, the Sheridan Summer Festival at the WYO Theater, the Balsamroot Band has entertained small, excitable crowds raising their glass at the barside or a packed theater getting on their feet to enjoy Balsamroot’s harmonies.
Jacy and Dori Todd, twins originally from Indiana, moved to Sheridan eights years ago. Balsamroot Band started in 2018 after many years of singing with family members and high school show choirs.
Jacy Todd said she was inspired by her sister’s passion and said without her she wouldn’t be pursuing music now. Dori Todd taught her sister guitar, and together they form “blood harmonies.”
The Todds have performed with Jason Eady at the Terry Bison Ranch in Cheyenne and local groups such as the Nate Champion Band.
The sisters find their landing spot in Sheridan, a place they call home.
“We love playing in Sheridan. Again collaborating with people that we know. I think that’s probably our biggest thing is to continue to book places regionally,” Jacy Todd said.
Jacy Todd said her sister and Barr, lead guitarist of the Red Iron Push band based out of Texas, are constantly writing music. Fans can expect to hear a showcase of new original songs at Thursday’s concert.
“They are very relatable to everyday life. They are fun. There’s one based off of the book Lonesome Dove. We just try to keep it very relatable to the region that we’re in ” Jacy Todd said.
The concert will be a night of easy-going fun, country dancing and singing, the artists said.
“If they’re ready to honky-tonk and have a good time and have a few drinks, this is the show to be at,” Josh Ward said.
Pre-purchase tickets are available online at wyotheater.com for $24.50. Tickets purchased the day of the concert are $30. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.