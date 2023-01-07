SHERIDAN — After a national call for proposals, The Honoring Project announced the selection of an artist for the All-American Indian Days Memorial.
Jon DeCelles from Las Vegas, Nevada, is a member of the Assiniboine Sioux and Gros Ventre tribes. A master sculptor, DeCelles has won major Indian art exhibition awards. His work was part of the Imago Mundi Project at the 2014 Venice Biennale and also Indigenous Brilliance 2012-2015 which traveled to venues throughout Europe. His sculptures in Daum Crystal are sold at boutiques worldwide.
Mitakuye Oyasin (We Are All Related), the title of the sculpture for the All-American Indian Days Memorial, honors the unique collaboration from 1953 to 1984 between the townspeople of Sheridan and Native Americans. Their efforts to eliminate racial discrimination will become a visual public record of their extraordinary generosity and investment for interracial collaboration in Indian Country.
“This untold Wyoming story tells of local civic and church leaders whose vision to eliminate racial discrimination against Native Americans inspired townspeople, who annually welcomed thousands of Native Americans who traveled to Sheridan. All American Indian Days, a three-day event, honored an Outstanding Indian of the Year and featured the selection of a Miss Indian America. Remarkably, this effort was undertaken by a small, rural town in North Central Wyoming, with a population of 11,000 and preceded the 1964 Civil Rights Act.” said Vivian Arviso, president of the Honoring Project Board of Directors and a former Miss Indian America 1960.
The Honoring Project is currently coordinating site preparations for this Memorial with the city of Sheridan, the Rotary Club and the Sheridan Public Arts Committee. The Rotary Park in Sheridan is the setting for the Memorial. An unveiling of the artwork and dedication of the All-American Indian Days Memorial will be held in July 2023.
The Honoring Project is a Wyoming nonprofit organization to build educational awareness of the non-Native and Native American collaboration during 1953 to 1984 in Sheridan.