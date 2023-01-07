07-15-21 aaid remembrance 5web.jpg
Humanities scholar Janine Pease prepares to present to more than 100 people for the All-American Indian Days Remembrance event at The Brinton Museum Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — After a national call for proposals, The Honoring Project announced the selection of an artist for the All-American Indian Days Memorial.

Jon DeCelles from Las Vegas, Nevada, is a member of the Assiniboine Sioux and Gros Ventre tribes. A master sculptor, DeCelles has won major Indian art exhibition awards. His work was part of the Imago Mundi Project at the 2014 Venice Biennale and also Indigenous Brilliance 2012-2015 which traveled to venues throughout Europe. His sculptures in Daum Crystal are sold at boutiques worldwide.

