SHERIDAN — The cast of the production “The Hunting of the Snark” and director Lauren Graffin Estrada have been working diligently since the beginning of February to present a meaningful musical for all ages inspired by the Lewis Carroll poem following a group of individuals hunting for a mythical snark.
Every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, members come in from 4-6 p.m. to review certain parts of the production. Sessions differ from working on specific scenes to going through the entire production. One cast member in particular, Adrianna Carver, said she put a lot of work and dedication into the production by playing the role of the Baker and creating all of the costumes for the musical.
“The Baker is just a silly and fun character to play,” Carver said. “He gets his memory taken, and he does not remember who he is or why he is on Snark Island. I bet the kids will really enjoy him.”
Carver has been a part of the theater world since the age of 5.
“I decided to be in this one because I was available,” Carver said. “I have not been able to do one since COVID so I thought I would love to do a show again.”
Before starting to rehearse a new show, personal goals are set for the semester. As Carver’s goal, she hopes to get to know scene partners better and get a sense of Sheridan College’s acting standards.
Amber Steier, who plays Butcher and Bandersnatch, said she wants to perfect playing villains instead of childish characters, pushing herself to grow in her acting abilities.
But what is a snark?
“The snark is really more of a metaphor for finding what you are looking for, maybe it is not something you expect, but it is something that you need,” Carver said. “The snark, physically, is this magical creature that lives on an island.”
The whole concept of capturing something one needs ties into the overall message of the piece. The Banker, played by Cameron Allender starts out as a person who lives to just make money and have large success financially, not spending time with his family. When the Banker learns about the opportunity to find a snark, he sees it as a way to make money. His son sneaks along for the adventure and opens the Banker’s eyes to the importance of being open to each other’s feelings and worrying less about money and fame.
“I hope that everyone comes and enjoys it,” Carver said. “I love doing kids shows, and their reactions are great.”
The cast includes Banker (played by Allender), Boy (played by Beau Miller), Butcher (played by Steier), Jub Jub Bird (played by Erin Hafemann), Bandersnatch (played by Steier), Baker (played by Carver) and Bellman (played by Kobe Dewitt).
Actors will perform “The Hunting of the Snark” 10 a.m. May 5 for schools at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and 10 a.m. May 7 for the public. Tickets are available at wyotheater.com or at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center box office.