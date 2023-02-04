JACKSON — What’s old is new again.
Continuing to make good on a promise to respect the heritage and maintain the character of Jackson’s well-loved motor lodge, new owners of The Virginian took its signage back in time with a retro neon overhaul that gives Broadway a new, old glow.
Earlier this month the lodge replaced the classic sign’s LED Neon Flex lights. Those had taken the place of the sign’s original classic neon.
Mick Whittaker’s Idaho Falls-based Sager Sign Arts has been servicing similar signs in and around Jackson since the early 1980s, including the Kudar and the Antler Motel, and many other businesses.
And though Whittaker said the LED lighting was prone to shorting out due to moisture, a sense of nostalgia was what motivated the move.
“The new owners were on the fence for a while, but they dug up some old photos of the original sign and wanted to go back to the classic glass neon tubes,” Whittaker said. “A lot of places are going back to that older look of Jackson Hole.”
Virginian General Manager Stacey King Brogan has championed a mid century retro feel for the roadside lodge as she helped usher it into a new era by remodeling and refurnishing all its 165 rooms, just before reopening last winter. Taking the sign back to its roots was icing on the cake this winter.
“We wanted to go all the way back,” Brogan said. “Nothing compares to the vibrancy of classic neon and the LED Neon Flex that was installed in the ’90s was never able to do the design justice. The LED couldn’t replicate the iconic bulb rope border around the oval, which is an important vintage aspect.”
After stripping all the old LED lights off the sign, Whittaker said the entire structure was repainted, something that hadn’t been done in decades. And then it was time to order the glass, an art that is outsourced to one of the few shops that still do it.
“There are no glass blowers who do that kind of work around here anymore,” Whitakker said. “We use folks in Boise and Bozeman now. We’ve been working on this since summer, but those shops have been overwhelmed and getting supplies was tough.”
Nearing the finish line, completion of the historic sign restoration now needs only a couple more pieces of tubing that will serve as borders, an effort that Whittaker believes will be accomplished in about 30 days. Once the glass tubes are bent, the shop then fills it with neon gas and attach the electrodes that light it up. Whittaker will travel to Boise to pick up the final pieces.
“I can’t trust a freight company to haul precious cargo like that,” he said.