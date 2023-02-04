Sign at The Virginian Lodge
Buy Now

One small section of neon on the sign at The Virginian Lodge needs fixing, but the rest of the iconic Jackson Hole landmark has otherwise been fully restored.

 Courtesy photo | Bradly J. Boner Jackson Hole News&Guide

JACKSON — What’s old is new again.

Continuing to make good on a promise to respect the heritage and maintain the character of Jackson’s well-loved motor lodge, new owners of The Virginian took its signage back in time with a retro neon overhaul that gives Broadway a new, old glow.

Tags

Recommended for you