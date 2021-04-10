Many of us find music running through our hearts and minds as we go about our daily living — the soundtrack of our lives. The title above comes from one of my favorites, a beautiful song written long ago by Peggy Lee and Billy Edd Wheeler — with music and lyrics that are at once hopeful and mournful. (If you’re not familiar with it I’d recommend gorgeous versions by Dianne Reeves or Beegie Adair.)
Another line from the song is “be glad the birds are on the wing,” and in spring at Ucross the soundtrack is definitely a riot of bird song. The air is filled with the serenades of meadowlarks, flickers, Canada geese, red-winged blackbirds, sandhill cranes and so many others. The frogs have now joined in, too.
Our resident artists are especially thrilled to be here in the spring — although even in deepest winter (30 below) we’ve heard more than one artist say, “Ucross is my favorite place on earth.” Peace and quiet reign throughout our campus, but we know that inside studios much creative ferment is under way. Artist Nelleke Beltjens of The Netherlands recently told us, “During my stay at Ucross all the moons and suns came together in full color in my work — unexpected.”
Artists continue to send us wonderful news about their creative work. Composer Ricky Ian Gordon has a memoir coming in 2022, which means Ricky has gone from writing music to writing books. (Spin magazine recently published an excerpt about Ricky’s early love for the music of Joni Mitchell.) Newly published books, written in part at Ucross, include S. Kirk Walsh’s "The Elephant of Belfast" and Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney’s "Good Company." Today we learned that several more Ucross alums have won prestigious Guggenheim Fellowships — photographer Victoria Sambunaris, fine artist Melissa Thorne and writer Tayari Jones.
This spring and summer, everyone in the Sheridan area is invited to be part of several artistic events featuring Ucross Fellows. On April 22, a virtual Ucross Spotlight will present three distinguished writers honoring the Aura Estrada Prize. Ucross is a partner of this international literary award. The event will include the most recent winner, Natalia Trigo, who was at Ucross in March; Francisco Goldman, the prize founder, whose new novel "Monkey Boy" will be published next month; and writer Gabriela Jauregui, the co-director of the prize. Gabriela hasn’t been to Ucross yet but we hope that will happen before long. We’re excited that Francisco and Gabriela will join from their homes in Mexico City; Natalia will appear from Houston, Texas.
Our next gallery exhibition, "American Memory," will open May 14, with work by a trio of artists who are all Ucross alums: Monica Brown (Chicago), Brittney Denham (Sheridan) and Bill Will (Portland). A public reception is planned for July 30. And Ucross is especially excited to participate again in Sheridan’s Celebrate the Arts. On Aug. 22, we will present a very special outdoor concert at the Ucross Park that you won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for details.