Today

Abundant sunshine. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers this evening, then remaining overcast and windy overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High around 45F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.