Folks enjoy the opening of the Ucross Art Gallery Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

 Courtesy photo | Jeff Shanor

UCROSS — The Ucross Art Gallery announces its most recent exhibition, “Field Guide: Teresa Baker + Anthony Hudson + Jessica Mehta + Eliza Naranjo Morse,” which is on view through July 30. 

“Field Guide” features art by the 2020 and 2021 recipients of the Ucross Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists, including Teresa Baker (Mandan/Hidatsa) of Los Angeles, California; Anthony Hudson (Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians) of Portland, Oregon; Jessica Mehta (Cherokee Nation) of Portland, Oregon; and Eliza Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara Pueblo) of Santa Clara Pueblo, New Mexico.

