Courtesy photo | Caitlin Addlesperger

UCROSS — Ucross and Houston Ballet have joined forces to establish a new resource for choreographers and dancers, the Lauren Anderson Dance Residency at Ucross. The new fellowship will provide Houston Ballet choreographers and performers with four weeks of uninterrupted time and space at the acclaimed artist residency program in northern Wyoming.

The partnership was announced at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication of the Lauren Anderson Dance Studio in the Koehler Performing Arts Center at Ucross Dec. 17. It is funded by a donation by Deborah and Edward Koehler and the Raymond Plank Philanthropy Fund.

