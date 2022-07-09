SHERIDAN — On July 9 from 1-4 p.m., Verdello’s Great British Bake Off class will provide a unique experience in which students will bake two cakes from the television show “The Great British Bake Off,” no British accents required.
The Great British Bake Off show first aired Aug. 17, 2010, and has been a hit ever since. The show brings in novice, relatable bakers to compete against each other, with plenty of sly humor and heartfelt moments.
Unlike many American cooking and baking shows, the Great British Bake Off is quite calm. The judges don’t yelling at contestants, and there is a light atmosphere within the baking tent.
In addition to the light atmosphere, the show gives individuals a taste of what baking on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean looks like. There are several different terms and units of measurement. Most of the recipes are written with grams, making a scale necessary to make the treats.
“I chose the Great British Bake Off because I love the show,” Chef Callie Terrell said. “I have cookbooks and I have seen every season probably more than once.”
Terrell took inspiration from several cookbooks written about the famous show to organize the class. Class participants will bake a peach and strawberry cake from the summer section of the cookbook.
The class will go for about three hours, with around 12-14 people participating.
Faith Sorenson and Jenevieve McMillen both are looking forward to the day of the class.
“I always wanted to take a class at Verdello so this is a perfect opportunity to do so,” McMillen said. “I am still very excited to taste the end product.”
Unlike the actual Great British Bake Off, the class will not be a competition.
“Everybody is going to be a star baker,” Terrell said. “You don’t have to compete, you can just come eat good cake.”
The class will be split into two different groups, each taking on its respective recipe. In the end, they will all come together to enjoy the final products.
The cakes are similar, each featuring cream, a fruit filling and sponge cake. The cakes’ fillings, though, will be unique, with one filled with compote and the other with jam.
This is the first year the class is running, and Terrell sees no end to the concept. She has several more Great British Bake Off recipes from her cookbook to try out.
Verdello does not offer many baking classes, Terrell said, usually two to three baking classes a year due to time constraints that come with baking.
For individuals unable to make it to the class, Terrell recommends a great attention to detail when following the recipes. There are a lot of technical elements that may be tricky when one tackles it on their own.
However, Terrell said, “Do not be afraid, you can, in fact, bake.”