SHERIDAN — In partnership with Lifetime Arts, the Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications from Wyoming nonprofit arts organizations to participate in a free virtual training on best practices in Creative Aging.
Wyoming has a growing community of older adults. One effective way to address adverse health effects associated with aging is with intentional arts engagement. This field is referred to as Creative Aging. As an extension of a partnership between the Wyoming Arts Council, the Wyoming State Library, and Lifetime Arts, training will be provided to arts organizations throughout the state where they will learn innovative direct arts programming for older adults. Earlier in the year, similar training was provided to librarians and teaching artists across the state.
This training will be held virtually Sept. 13 through 15 from 9-11 a.m. The application and full eligibility requirements can be accessed at wyomingartscouncil.org. The deadline for applications is July 9.
The professional training and additional resources are being provided by Lifetime Arts, the national leader in creative aging programs and services. Arts organizations who complete this training will become eligible to apply for a creative aging project grant from the Wyoming Arts Council to implement creative aging programs in their communities.
Thanks to the generous support of the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies in partnership with Aroha Philanthropies, this training will be provided to selected participants free of charge. Participation is limited to 25 individuals associated with arts organizations from around the state. Participants can be staff members, board members, or other volunteers that have the capacity to implement creative aging programming.
For more information or to learn how to get involved, please contact Josh Chrysler at the Wyoming Arts Council at joshua.chrysler@wyo.gov or 307-256-2010.