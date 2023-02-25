WYO Stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The WYO PLAY Middle School Drama Club will present "The Killer Story of the Story Killers," an original short play about four friends who meet up at a summer camp. When the friends decide to stay up late around the campfire to hang out, an innocent evening of storytelling turns into an adventure of botched tales and mysterious enchantments in the woods.

The performance will take place at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center March 10 at 6 p.m.

