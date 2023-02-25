SHERIDAN — The WYO PLAY Middle School Drama Club will present "The Killer Story of the Story Killers," an original short play about four friends who meet up at a summer camp. When the friends decide to stay up late around the campfire to hang out, an innocent evening of storytelling turns into an adventure of botched tales and mysterious enchantments in the woods.
The performance will take place at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center March 10 at 6 p.m.
In collaboration with Sheridan County School District 1, WYO PLAY is bringing together students from both Tongue River and Big Horn Middle Schools for a unique performance experience. The two groups have been meeting separately with Director Grace Cannon-Wallace and will come together March 10 to put on one cohesive performance.
In the original play, four friends sit around the fire telling stories — each one more nonsensical than the last. The audience will recognize Hansel and Gretel, Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet, and Goldilocks — but these tellings will not follow the traditional storyline. Hansel and Gretel turn into the villains (the witch is the good guy!), Cinderella goes on an angry rampage, Romeo and Juliet live happily ever after and Goldilocks ends up on an entirely new adventure that takes her to Memphis in the mid-1950s where she meets a young man named Elvis.
WYO PLAY is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and is sponsored by the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Family Foundation, The Seidler Foundation, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a program of the Department of State Parks & Cultural Resources, the Wyoming Arts Council and the Wyoming Legislature.