WYO Stock
Buy Now

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — WYO PLAY, a program of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, is accepting applications from students who want to be involved in the Future Filmmakers Program in February and March.

In collaboration with Sheridan County Travel and Tourism and the WYO Film Festival, WYO PLAY is offering the new Future Filmmakers Program for high school and college students aged 16 years and older. 

Tags

Recommended for you