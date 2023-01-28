SHERIDAN — WYO PLAY, a program of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, is accepting applications from students who want to be involved in the Future Filmmakers Program in February and March.
In collaboration with Sheridan County Travel and Tourism and the WYO Film Festival, WYO PLAY is offering the new Future Filmmakers Program for high school and college students aged 16 years and older.
For those interested in learning more about the filmmaking education program, WYO PLAY will host an information session Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
In its third year, the Future Filmmakers Program is condensing its comprehensive curriculum into a 5-week filmmaking challenge that will commence Feb. 27. In the first three weeks, students of the program will get an overview of filmmaking through a series of workshops that focus on three phases of filmmaking: story writing, film shooting and editing.
Then, the students will work in small groups to write, shoot and edit their own short films during the last two weeks of March, which coincides with the various spring breaks of area schools.
Through a combination of course work and project-based learning, students will benefit from a hands-on experience in multiple areas of film production.
Additionally, they will build their skills in teamwork, creative problem-solving and critical thinking. The final payoff of the program is that the short films will premiere at the WYO Film Festival in fall 2023.
Prospective students are required to fill out an application and submit it to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center by Feb. 10.
Students will then be notified of admission status within the following week.