SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, in collaboration with Tandem Productions, will present Frozen Jr. June 16-19 at 7 p.m. each day.
A component of WYO PLAY, the recently launched educational initiative from the WYO Theater, Frozen Jr. features a cast of 57 talented local students between the ages of 8 and 16 and is directed by Grace Cannon and Stephanie Zukowski. Frozen Jr. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical Frozen and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage.
Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com.