SHERIDAN — After conducting a national search, the Wyoming Arts Council has named Rachel Clifton as executive director; her appointment is scheduled to begin July 18.

“Rachel is a wonderful choice to serve as the next Executive Director of the Wyoming Arts Council," said outgoing Executive Director Michael Lange in a press release. "She has a strong knowledge of the state’s artists and organizations and has been deeply engaged with the development of the current Arts Council strategic plan. I have been fortunate to work with Rachel in multiple capacities while at the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Arts Council, and have got to see her grow and develop as a leader, organizer, and advocate over the past 15 years. Her detail-oriented leadership and desire to see artists and communities thrive will be an asset to Wyoming. I congratulate the Arts Council board on this appointment and look forward to working with Rachel and the amazing staff in my new role.” 

