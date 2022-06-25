SHERIDAN — A few days before last year’s Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen Competition, Cassandra Guelde received a text.
It was from Chele Schamber, executive director of Miss Wyoming, or the organization responsible for coordinating preliminary events for the Miss America pageant and scholarship competition. After seeing Guelde compete in the Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen competition — which essentially offers the Miss America experience to girls ages 13 to 18 — a few years prior, Schamber said she invited Guelde to compete again because of the girl’s commitment to serving as a role model. And the pageant needed one more girl.
“What I really saw in her is not only talent but she has the kindest soul you’ve ever met,” Schamber said.
Guelde’s first thought: she couldn’t compete. She was headed to Colorado for the weekend. But after a heart-to-heart with her mom, Guelde said she realized she wouldn’t regret competing in the Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen competition, but she would regret deciding not to compete.
Besides, she already had the formalwear necessary to walk the stage.
A self-described non-traditional pageant contestant, Guelde competed in Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen in 2019, her first foray into the pageant world. In addition to her wardrobe, the previous pageant helped her prepare what Miss America competition participants call their platform, or a topic the title holder advocates for through fundraising, social media and community events. The platform is included as a one-page document provided to judges prior to the competition and dictates the competitor’s onstage question, Guelde said.
Guelde’s platform, called “Imperfectly perfect,” is intended to encourage Wyoming youth to befriend and volunteer with other children with special needs. For Guelde, this platform is very personal: her sister, Catie Guelde, had special needs and passed away at 8 years old. Guelde’s platform, in addition to her family’s volunteer work before and after Guelde became involved in the Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen competition, is inspired by her sister and helping other children give and receive love, joy and acceptance from youth with special needs.
“Catie was such a light,” Guelde said. “I think she does live on through the volunteering we’ve done as a family and the way that we’ve approached that loss.”
Despite developing a compelling platform, Guelde didn’t win the title of Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen in 2019. Even before the title winner was announced, Guelde knew the crown backstage at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center wasn’t hers.
Guelde only jumped back into competition in 2021 because of the text from Schamber.
The second time around, Guelde said she glided through the competition. She moved through the talent, fitness — which Guelde said no longer includes a swimsuit competition, “thank goodness” — and red carpet components of the competition at peace with whatever outcome.
Guelde, then a recent Big Horn High School graduate, already had a bright future: She would attend the University of Wyoming’s nursing program in the fall. Competing again, with college ahead, offered her an opportunity to be more genuine, to express herself and her platform without worrying about what the judges might think.
“It was a blessing to be able to figure out who I am, what I want to do,” Guelde said.
And at the end of the night, the crown was hers. Guelde would serve as Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen 2021.
In addition to Guelde’s studies — she tacked a pre-law distinction and a minor in American politics onto her rigorous nursing coursework and partially pays for college with scholarship funding from her Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen win — she has spent the last year dedicated to advancing her platform.
She traveled to more than 50 classrooms to engage children in activities overcoming differences and encouraging them to befriend those who are different from them, including those with disabilities. The activity played to her strengths, said Patrick O’Harra, Guelde’s former English teacher at BHHS.
“She’s able to talk with anyone but she’s just incredibly good at it,” O’Harra said.
Guelde also organized community events themed around ensuring youth with special needs feel included and loved.
“I think the best way to encourage others to do something that you’re passionate about is to show them how to do it,” Guelde said.
Based on this philosophy, Guelde organized a group trip to the Buffalo County Fair, a Halloween party for children with and without disabilities and Stars of the Bighorns, a local prom night for special needs youth.
And in a move particularly close to her heart, Guelde continued to volunteer at, fundraise for and join the recruitment committee of Our Camp, a summer camp in Story for youth and adults with special needs.
Guelde said being passionate about her platform and her supportive family helped her manage through a packed year of events, fundraising and school visits while orienting herself at the University of Wyoming. Eventually, she hopes to start a nonprofit serving children with special needs and their families. But for now, Guelde is looking forward to relinquishing her crown at the Miss Wyoming pageant this weekend, transitioning from an outstanding teen to an ordinary, home-for-the-summer college student.
“As my year comes to a close…I’m excited for the next girl,” Guelde said. “I’m excited for what comes ahead for me.”
Her pageant career may not be over. Although she wants to finish her undergraduate degree first, Guelde said she’d love to participate in the Miss Wyoming and Miss America pageants if she gets the chance. Schamber, meanwhile, is certain about Guelde’s future as a Wyoming pageant contestant.
“I have no doubt that I will see her again on stage someday soon, competing for Miss Wyoming,” Schamber said.
Guelde will crown the next Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen at the Miss Wyoming competition Saturday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.