SHERIDAN — Over the course of the next two months, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will visit 62 towns in five states. They will only take four days off.
When their show in Sheridan ended Friday night, the eight-man acting/construction crew didn’t get to bed until after midnight, according to tour manager and actor Riley O’Toole. By 9 the next morning, they were on the road again.
It can be a hard life, O’Toole said, but after a year in quarantine in his home state of California, it feels positively invigorating.
“I was holed up in LA this time last year staring at a wall in my apartment,” O’Toole said. “It is absolutely amazing to be back on the road. Every day is so full and enriched, it feels like a day could be a week. Last year, a week felt like a day.”
For its 49 seasons, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has always been a celebration — of Shakespeare, naturally, but also of the joy of gathering together. In the tour’s first post-pandemic tour year, that message resonates more than ever, O’Toole said.
“People are there for the full experience — not just for the play,” he said. “They’re there to enjoy a glass of wine or a cheese board, to sit with their kids and enjoy some family time. We see people who came to these productions when they were kids. It’s generational and special to a lot of folks.”
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is an outreach of Montana State University, which engages and enriches underserved and rural communities with performances of Shakespeare. These summer performances, along with fall and spring productions in local high schools and elementary schools, are often some of the only theatrical performances many of these communities receive, O’Toole said.
Even in more art-centered communities like Sheridan, the service provided by Shakespeare in the Parks remains valuable, according to WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Director Erin Butler, who helps coordinate the annual performances.
“It’s such a fun tradition rooted in theatrical history,” Butler said. “There are a lot of people who come to a Shakespeare in the Parks performance who will never set foot in the WYO. Part of that is because it’s a free performance, but it’s also a less scary way to introduce people to Shakespeare. They can bring their kids and dogs and take in art they might not be exposed to otherwise.”
This year’s performance, especially, took audiences to some unexpected places, O’Toole said. The crew performed “Cymbeline,” a late-period word by the Bard, which is far less recognizable than the likes of “Romeo and Juliet” and “Hamlet.”
If it doesn’t sound familiar, don’t feel bad — O’Toole and Butler didn’t know much about it before this year either. But O’Toole says the work quickly grew on him.
“It is definitely one of his less performed plays, but it’s really grown on me, and it’s got to be one of my favorites now,” O’Toole said. “It was written by an older and wiser Shakespeare. A Shakespeare who’s already lost a child and achieved some commercial success. Those who are familiar with his work will see bits and pieces of other plays in ‘Cymbeline.’ There’s a little ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ a little ‘Winter’s Tale,’ a little Iago (from ‘Othello’). You see him putting all that together in this one play.”
When the show was over Friday night, the crew packed up the stage — often a two-and-a-half hour endeavor, according to O’Toole — got some sleep and then hit the road again to Birney, Montana.
They still have thousands of miles to travel before the end of the season, O’Toole said, and he couldn’t be happier about that.
“When I wonder if this is what I should be doing, I just imagine describing this job to my 10-year-old self,” O’Toole said. “And he would be so pumped about it. It would be everything he could imagine. Then I imagine talking to my 80-year-old self, and I think he would say ‘What a wonderful way to spend your youth.’ This isn’t something I’ll be able to continue forever, but right now, I feel so lucky to be doing it.”