SHERIDAN — Each day, shoppers in downtown Sheridan walk past dozens of statues and maybe even pose for pictures with them.
But even longtime Sheridanites may not realize just how much art is in the community, city street maintenance supervisor Trai Bryant said. He certainly didn’t until he started work on a side project for the city last summer.
Until I started this project, I didn’t even realize we had as many as we did,” Bryant said. “Even people who have lived here for a long time might not know some of this stuff is here.”
That’s why Bryant, who has a passion for software and computer programming, has been developing an app currently known as “Beautifully Historic Sheridan.” Once completed, the app will provide users with an archive of the city’s public art pieces, and a map of where to find them. The app will also provide information on each piece and its artist.
“We are so privileged to have people with drive and imagination like Trai,” Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said. “What Trai is putting together is going to create more appreciation for the amount and variety of art we have in Sheridan. Sheridan is fortunate to have so many people who continue to invest in this great city, and the app that Trai is developing allows people to participate on a greater scale.”
Bryant is creating the app with the help of Google AppSheet, a program used to create apps that collect large amounts of data. Bryant originally used AppSheet as a way to keep track of the city’s vehicle fleet, but he quickly saw the potential for other uses for the program.
“We started talking about other things we could do with it, and the statues were something that excited all of us,” Bryant said.
To date, the beta version of the app, which is available for free download through Google Play, includes a list and map of roughly 60 statues, Bryant said. He expects to add another 50 before the project is completed.
However, the project has evolved to include more than just the public art, Bryant said. The app also provides information on other places of interest, including local museums and libraries. At McRae’s suggestion, the app also includes a tab called “Historic Sheridan” featuring old photos of the city.
The idea, McRae said, is to follow the map to locations where the historic photos were taken, and see how much has changed in the city over the years — “kind of a portable Main Street time machine in everyone’s phone,” McRae said.
To date, Bryant has only uploaded eight historical photos — of locations including the Sheridan Inn and city hall — but he is working with local museums and the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library to obtain more.
Bryant hopes to have all the information entered into the app by the start of the tourism season this summer. Once completed, the app will be available for download on Google Play and through the Apple App Store, he said.
For now, the beta version of “Beautifully Historic Sheridan” is available for download on Google Play. Google Play collects data about how users use the app and shares that data with Bryant to help him improve the app, so users are encouraged to download it and try it out, Bryant said.