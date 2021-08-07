SHERIDAN — Nothing brings people together like a good old-fashioned murder mystery.
Each year, the “murder” of someone on the grounds of the Trail End State Historic Site brings dozens of elegantly costumed Sheridan residents together to find clues and solve a mystery.
The annual “Murder at the Mansion” murder mystery has proven to be a surprisingly effective volunteer recruitment tool as well, according to Trail End Superintendent Sharie Shada.
“We have people who have had such a good time at this event that they’ve become interested in our mission and decided to volunteer,” Shada said. “It’s been a great way to get new people to visit the mansion, and it’s also given those who have been here before a reason to come back.”
Jayme Ackerman, vice-president of the Trail End Guilds, grew up visiting the mansion with her grandparents but it wasn’t until the inaugural murder mystery event three years ago that she decided to join the guild.
“After the event, I went on Facebook and noticed they were wanting people to organize these kinds of events in the future,” Ackerman said. “I just thought that would be so much fun.”
There is a lot of planning that goes into the event, especially on the part of Shada, who is responsible for developing the mystery, including who will be murdered and how, and the backstories and objectives of each of the characters the guests will be playing.
During the event, Shada is the one running around making sure the event proceeds on schedule and that everything happens as it is supposed to.
“I need to make sure the victim is murdered when they’re supposed to be,” Shada said. “Everybody, including the person who gets murdered, has objectives they need to complete before the murder takes place. So I need to make sure nothing happens too early or too late.”
Shada is assisted by a handful of volunteers who hand out food and drink, greet guests, provide them with instructions and hide clues around the mansion grounds.
“Volunteering is great, because it’s a great way to watch the mystery unfold and see everybody slip into their characters,” Ackerman said. “Each night is so different in how everybody chooses to play their characters.”
Since joining the guild, Ackerman has learned there is more to the event than a simple night of murder and mayhem. The event is a fundraiser for the Trail End Guilds, which helps fund expenses not covered in the historic site’s annual budget.
For example, this year’s funds will go to such projects as reupholstering the mansion’s outdoor lawn furniture and framing a recently purchased reproduction painting, Shada said. Dollars will also help fund the historic site’s annual open house, which will be held this holiday season.
“The money we raise ensures constant preservation of the mansion and helps it stay open so we can continue to share its history,” Ackerman said.
If the success of this year’s murder mysteries, scheduled for next week, are any indication, the mansion will be able to thrive for years to come, according to Shada. Tickets sold out in less than two weeks, and Shada is already compiling a list of people interested in next year’s event.
“People really get into their characters and their costumes, and it’s a pretty fun way to showcase this historical building in a fun and interesting way,” Shada said. “It’s a great way to spend a couple of late summer evenings.”