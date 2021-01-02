SHERIDAN — New Year’s is a time for celebrating the past and looking forward to the future. And while celebrations may look different this year, the party doesn’t have to stop.
With many locals opting to stay in this year, three local bars and eateries — Frackelton’s, No Name Bar and Birch — are sharing their recipes for holiday cocktails with The Sheridan Press.
When making cocktails at home, it’s always wise to go the extra mile and prepare your own ingredients, according to Manny Moreira, bar manager at Frackelton’s.
“The main tip I have is to make your ingredients from scratch,” Moreira said. “Portion control definitely determines the quality of the cocktail. If you take a little bit of extra time to prep your ingredients at home, you’ll definitely notice that in the final product. There’s a big difference between the sweet and sour mix you make at home and Mr. and Mrs. T.”
Before you mix up your cocktail, here are instructions on how to craft your own sweet and sour mix, which can be used in two of the cocktails.
Sweet and sour mix
Combine 1 cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice (roughly four to six lemons), 1 cup of freshly squeezed lime juice (roughly eight to ten limes), 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and store in an airtight container. Allow the mix to cool to room temperature before placing in the fridge.
With the prep work out of the way, you can get to work on your holiday cocktails. We’ll start with a festive favorite from No Name Bar.
From No Name Bar: “The Holiday Mule”
This seasonal variation on the Moscow Mule is sure to get your holiday off to a great start.
Mix 1.25 ounces of gin and 0.5 ounce of St. Elder natural elderflower liqueur with equal parts cranberry juice and ginger beer. Add some mulled lime for an extra shot of flavor.
From Frackelton’s: “The Fleur De Lis”
While Moreira is in the process of developing a new seasonal cocktail, this old standby is among the most requested every New Year’s Eve. “When people think of Frackelton’s and New Year’s, they think of the Fleur De Lis,” Moreira said.
Mix gin and elderflower liqueur in a 2-to-1 ratio. Add 2 ounces of sweet and sour and a splash of cranberry juice for coloring. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Top with a brut champagne floater and garnish with a lemon twist.
From Birch: “Sage Passage”
Two drops of sage tincture give this cocktail a unique seasonal flavor.
Fill a 16-ounce pint glass with ice. Mix 3 ounces of mango-infused vodka with two drops of sage tincture and fill the glass with sweet and sour. Add a dash of pomegranate juice on top. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a cucumber slice and spanked sage leaf.