SHERIDAN — Even after the lights dimmed and musicians took their place on stage, people continued filing into the Whitney Center for the Arts’ Kennison Hall Wednesday night. The theater’s seats long since filled, guests lined the back of the auditorium and ducked into acoustic crevices to make even more room. Children sat on shoulders to free up precious space. The loge bustled.
By the time the Concert Brass Ensemble blew their first note, Sheridan College’s Holiday Swing 2021 concert was officially a standing-room only event.
Billed as “Sheridan College’s musical holiday gift to our community,” the Holiday Swing 2021 concert was free and open to the public, although a donation to the People Assistance Food Bank was appreciated. It featured the musical stylings of the Sheridan College Concert Brass, Symphony Band, Jazz Ensemble and Trombone Choir, as well as several guest soloists and musicians from the Sheridan community and local schools.
According to Eric Richards, director of Bands and Jazz Studies and conductor Holiday Swing, the concert required a lot from the musicians.
The musicians had only about two-and-a-half weeks to prepare a dozen songs for Holiday Swing, Richards said. Most of the musicians, after all, had performed in Sheridan College’s Chamber Music concert in late November, just before Thanksgiving. Although Richards, who was recently named Jazz Educator of the Year by the Wyoming Jazz Educators, selected songs for the ensembles ahead of time, this tight schedule meant the musicians had little time to prepare.
The musicians started rehearsing in sections immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday. Their dress rehearsal — a full run through of the Holiday Swing program — occurred the day before the concert.
But the quality of the music could not suffer because of this short rehearsal time. Because the Holiday Swing concert is intended as a gift to the community, Richards explained, it required a particularly high level of love and care, to spread holiday cheer throughout Sheridan. Richards said he hoped the concert would offer relief to Sheridanites during a stressful year of COVID-19 and political turbulence.
“I wanted this [concert] to just be a huge blast of love and good energy into the community,” Richards said.
The musicians rose to the occasion.
“I asked a lot of those musicians,” Richards said, “and they really brought it on the night of the concert.”
Richards said he was excited to collaborate with soloist Mary Jo Johnson, an active community musician and a Sheridan College employee, one last time before her retirement this year. Johnson’s performance of “Toyland” was accompanied by projected cartoon toys as well as a brief and muted trombone solo from Richards himself.
It was “a joy to work with such a fabulous, fabulous group of musicians,” Johnson said.
Richards also praised two “young professionals” performing at the concert: vocalists Zach Allen and Blessing Okanigbuan. Richards said he hopes the concert introduced Sheridan College students and other young performers to the professional standard for musicianship.
Okanigbuan, Richards said, is a “special find that comes to us all the way from Nigeria.” Richards said he chose Okanigbuan’s piece, “I Wonder As I Wonder,” to highlight the singer’s incredible talent.
Richards said Allen’s piece, “White Christmas,” too was chosen to highlight the vocalist’s easy stage presence. Allen said he appreciated the many opportunities Sheridan gives musicians to show off their talents and said he was honored to be part of Holiday Swing.
“Throughout this performance,” Allen said, “[I hope] everyone is either smiling or singing along!”
Ultimately, Richards said he was very pleased with the performances and glad to have offered the community such an engaging musical gift.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better result,” Richards said.