SHERIDAN — What does it mean to age well — to continue to live a fulfilling, entertaining life — long after reaching the age of 50 or 65? How can Sheridanites combat the social isolation that often accompanies growing older?
These are the questions event planners and wellness coordinators at many local organizations for seniors ask themselves every day to help seniors in Sheridan continue to live healthy, independent and just plain fun lives.
As folks continue to live longer, senior living has become a 30-, 40- or even 50-year time span, explained Lisa Wells, Senior Fun and Wellness Coordinator at The Hub on Smith. During this ever-extending time, Wells said incorporating entertainment into daily life keeps seniors physically, mentally and emotionally well and allows seniors opportunities to maintain their autonomy later in life.
“We have to think about this differently…” Wells said. “Let’s celebrate the next 50 years.”
The social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have also hit seniors particularly hard, Fun and Wellness Coordinator at The Hub Amanda Munford explained. The past two years have represented an enormous period of social isolation for seniors, particularly those at high risk for the virus. Some seniors in the Sheridan community have been truly isolated as a result of the virus since early 2020 and are still grappling with the effects of the virus on their lives, Munford said.
Social opportunities designed for seniors can combat that social isolation while ensuring seniors are able attend and enjoy the events, AARP Wyoming’s Sheridan Ambassador Stella Montano said. And several entities in Sheridan have committed to organizing these events and supporting seniors as they age.
AARP, for instance, hosted its first in-person event — a film screening at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Friday afternoon — since the beginning of the pandemic this week, Montano said. Although the organization was able to sponsor events, including Sheridan staples 3rd Thursday celebrations, Christmas Stroll and Veterans Day activities, its ability to host was limited by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
AARP events are open to all, Montano said, but they’re designed with people older than 50 in mind. For example, Friday’s film screening was held in the afternoon to allow seniors to drive to the theater, which many may not have been able to do at night. The events are also free, removing any financial encumbrances to attendance.
Montano said these sorts of events are intended to combat the isolation seniors often feel as a result of COVID-19, caregiving responsibilities or the loss of friends or family members.
“[We’re] just trying to make people feel good and know that they’re not forgotten,” Montano said.
Social events at The Hub serve a similar function, Wells explained. From cooking classes to impromptu games of dominoes, yoga to outdoor outings across Sheridan County, Wells and Munford agreed The Hub’s programs serve seniors’ minds and bodies while offering a place to connect with others, often in similar life circumstances.
Even in exercise classes and gardening club meetings, Wells said, “The brain is getting a good workout as well.”
Like AARP, many of The Hub’s programs are free, low-cost or suggest contributions and open to all. Wells said she hopes to empower all Sheridan residents — of all ages and backgrounds — to see The Hub as their center and welcomes feedback or ideas for new programming.
But these organizations don’t provide entertainment to seniors alone. The Hub and AARP partner with organizations like Sheridan Community Land Trust, Sheridan County YMCA, city of Sheridan, Rooted in Wyoming and many more to make programs possible.
Volunteers, too, offer up hundreds of hours each year to The Hub, AARP and other local organizations dedicated to serving seniors. AARP is volunteer-led in Sheridan, and volunteers at the Hub’s Fun and Wellness Program donate 50 to 80 hours per month.
“This community is really welcoming in that way,” Munford said.
You can find out about local events for seniors at The Sheridan Press’ community calendar and The Hub’s events calendar.