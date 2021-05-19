Do you ever resist something just to resist it?
That's me with the 3-2-1 method of smoking ribs. I have been putting it off, not making ribs because they haven't turned out all that well for years now.
But I finally gave in and tried the 3-2-1 method, and it is life-changing.
Basically, you smoke your ribs for three hours at 250 degrees with a mellow wood like cherry or apple. Then you pull them, wrap them in foil and cook for another two hours in the smoker. Then in the last hour you pull them and glaze with barbecue.
It is as fool proof as smoking gets and produces some of the most amazing ribs you have ever eaten.
Also, side note, I upgraded my rib game from spare ribs to back ribs. It was a huge difference. You just slowly find out through trial and error what your preferred style of ribs are, and I am a baby back ribs buy all the way.
‘Tis the season to be firing up your smokers, go make some ribs!
FOR THE RIBS:
2 racks of spare ribs, St. Louis cut makes for the best option.
1/4 cup Dijon mustard
1/4 cup dry rub
FOR THE SPRITZ:
1 cup apple cider vinegar
1 cup water (or apple juice)
FOR THE WRAP (AT THE THREE-HOUR MARK):
4 tablespoons butter (2 per rack)
1/4 cup honey (2 tablespoons per rack. Agave nectar is a great alternative as well.)
2 tablespoons spritz (from above), to lightly spray prior to wrapping
FOR THE GLAZE:
1 cup barbecue sauce
FOR PREP:
Preheat the smoker to 250 degrees and load up with cherry or apple wood.
Trim excess fat off the ribs and remove the membrane off the bone side of the ribs using a paper towel.
Pat ribs dry with a paper towel, and then coat both sides of ribs with the Dijon mustard. Apply the dry rub to both sides.
TO SMOKE THE RIBS
1. Place ribs, meat side pointing up, on the smoker. Plan to smoke for about three hours. Start spritzing 90 minutes into the smoke and then spritz every 30 minutes.
2. After the third hour, take two long strips of aluminum foil. Place ribs on them bone side down.
3. On top of the ribs, add the butter and agave nectar evenly over the meat side of the ribs (1 tablespoon of butter and nectar per rib, per side) and then wrap the ribs tightly. Place back onto the smoker, meat side down, for two more hours.
4. After the end of this second hour, remove ribs from foil gently. The meat should be tender and bones showing. Place the ribs back on the smoker, meat side up, and glaze with your barbecue sauce. Cook for one more hour uncovered.
5. Enjoy!