Easily one of my favorite summer salads, cucumber, onion and tomato salad is a household standby when the cucumber starts coming in from the garden. The only ingredient we usually have to buy is onions, we just haven’t gotten into growing them yet.
This year we got our cherry tomato plant from a little greenhouse in the sticks.
The kind where you pull up and are greeted by a flock of chickens and an old hound dog.
Needless to say, that tomato plant is more than 6 feet tall and we are having a hard time keeping up with eating all those tomatoes.
This salad is perfect for a cookout or for those extra hot days.
Cucumber, onion and tomato Salad
1 cup water
1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 cucumbers, peeled and sliced 1/4-inch thick
3 tomatoes, cut into wedges
1 onion, sliced and separated into rings
1. Whisk the water, vinegar, oil, sugar, salt and pepper together in a large bowl until smooth. Add the cucumbers, tomatoes and onion and stir to coat.
2. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least two hours.
3. Enjoy!