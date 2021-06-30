I have come to the realization that I don't write about deserts nearly enough. I think it stems from my problem of having sweets in the house. I can resist candy all day long – a bag of jelly beans can last from easter to easter. Get a pastry or pie around me on the other hand… It is like a lion documentary when they get a zebra kill.
Zero impulse control.
So when I do actually make something sweet, I try my best to just ignore it. With any luck, my kids will sneak in and find them and take care of that problem for me. I forget to put something even mildly sweet away in a high spot and it's gone before I even wake up the next day. They are like sharks smelling blood in the water, just circling around until they zero in on that recess cereal box you left down low.
If you need something pretty simple to whip up that every single person on the planet will enjoy, make these empanadas. If the stomach aches and regret tells me anything, my kids love them.
Apple Empanadas
½ cup butter, softened
1 (3 ounce) package cream cheese
1 cup sifted all-purpose flour
1 cup fruit preserves (apple in my case)
⅓ cup white sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
THE DAY BEFORE:
• Cream butter and cream cheese together until smoothly blended. Beat in the flour and shape the dough into a smooth ball. Wrap in foil or cling wrap and refrigerate overnight or up to a week.
AT BAKING TIME:
• Remove the dough from the refrigerator 30 minutes before using and preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
• Roll the chilled dough thin and cut with a 3 or 4 inch round cookie cutter. Place a small spoonful of jam in the center of each round and moisten the edges with water.
• Fold over and press the edges together. Bake on an ungreased cookie sheet for 15 to 20 minutes. Immediately roll in sugar mixed with cinnamon or in confectioners' sugar if preferred.
• Enjoy!