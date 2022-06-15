Have you experienced the world of Aussie bites yet? Apparently they have only been around 22 years or so. They are the perfect personification of a hippy and sugar addict getting together. Their offspring would be an Aussie bite.
What is an Aussie bite? It is everything healthy mixed into a bite that doesn't taste healthy. The only bad item in this whole recipe is one-fourth cup of sugar. Everything else, your mother approves.
At first, I was skeptical. Maybe the months of keto and low carbs has made me one of those people that find anything sweet. But when both of the spawn decided they loved them and treated them like a treat as well?
Game on.
They are for sure not keto. They are definitely a healthier way to get carbs into your life over other means, but if you are keto, sorry to say, not for you.
But if you are doing a shock week or just easing off, dipping your toes back into the world of carbs, these are a great way to start.
Aussie bites
1 3/4 cup rolled oats
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup dried apricots
1/4 cup raisins
1/4 cup ground flaxseed
1/4 cup unsalted sunflower seeds
1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
1/4 cup cooked quinoa
2 tablespoons chia seeds
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup unsalted butter melted
1/4 cup canola oil
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 24 count mini-muffin pan.
2. Pour 1 cup of rolled oats into a food processor. Process for about 1 minute until oats are pulverized into oat flour. Add in the remaining 3/4 cup rolled oats, sugar, dried apricots, raisins, flax seed, sunflower seeds, coconut, quinoa, chia seeds, and baking soda and pulse until apricots and raisins are in small bits.
3. Pour in the honey, melted butter, canola oil and vanilla extract. Pulse just until combined.
4. Divide batter among the prepared muffin tin and bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes until golden brown.
5. Remove the pan from the oven and let them cool in the pan. The bites will store for four to five days in the refrigerator.
6. Enjoy!