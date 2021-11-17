There are only a few camps when it comes to turkey. You are either in the dark meat camp or the white meat camp; there doesn’t seem to be a lot of people making their living in the middle.
It works out well in our home because we have a lot of set camps here — until we started braising the dark meat from our turkeys.
Braising the legs, in particular, turns them into the most moist, fall-apart turkey legs you have ever had in your life. It only takes a few extra minutes after you pull the turkey out to enjoy it this way, so give it a shot this year.
After you are finished cooking your turkey, take the legs, thighs and wings and braise them. Super simple.
Maybe try it with some savory bacon and mushroom stuffing and up your Thanksgiving day game!