Ah, the end of summer is drawing near. The frustration of having to still mow and meddling effects of too many burgers are still in the air. I can't help but daydream of crisp fall nights and too much pumpkin spice.
But until those days come, it is tomato bonanza season — along with a small bush of basil.
One of the classic combinations in the natural world is basil and tomato. It just goes together like ketchup and mustard or lamb and tuna fish.
A great way to combine them outside of sauces is in the form of bruschetta or caprese. One is chopped up and a bit fancier, the other just layered with some mozzarella and drizzled with balsamic reduction.
Always one to seem fancier than I really am, I rode the bruschetta train into the station. I did, however, pull away from tradition and added mozzarella. If that offends you, please look away, it's cheesy from here on.
Bruschetta is one of the easiest, most satisfying summer snacks there is. If you have a bumper crop of tomatoes and basil like I do, give it a shot.
Bruschetta with mozzarella
4 tomatoes, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon fresh basil
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 baguette, toasted, sliced
1. In a medium sized mixing bowl combine the tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil, balsamic, salt, and pepper, and stir until evenly incorporated.
2. Serve on a toasted baguette.
3. Enjoy!