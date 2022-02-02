The thing I enjoy most about the Korean dining experience is the sense of family and togetherness. We are so used to cooking, then sitting down to enjoy the meal.
I have talked about this before, but cooking right at the table is fun, especially with young kids. They enjoy anything they are eating a million times more if they get to be involved in the way it is prepared and cooked.
Try and give my son some rice? No way. Let him wash the rice first then push the button on the rice cooker? Best rice of his life.
“Dad, this is the best dinner ever,” Bruce will declare after helping a little tiny bit.
We got this smokeless electric grill a while ago and have been using it nonstop. It has a little fan in the back that sucks the smoke into a chamber you fill with water. I was skeptical it would do much — it’s just a tray filled with water — but it works great.
For this recipe you just thin slice some boneless ribeyes, brisket or any steak really, then marinate for a few hours. Through countless trials and errors, this sauce recipe blends the perfect amount of sweet to salty, with just a hint of spicy — since the little mouths in the house can’t possibly bear any kind of heat. If you want to crank up the heat level, slap more gochujang in there or some chili paste sriracha.
If you don’t have a tabletop smokeless grill, pan frying these bad boys works just as well, especially this deep in winter when the outdoor grill is closed for the season.
And as always, all Korean food comes with ample rice. If you haven’t bought a rice cooker yet, do it. It is life-changing and you don’t know what you are missing out on. I didn’t even like rice before we got the rice cooker; now I could eat it every day.
Bulgogi
1 1/2 pounds steak
1/2 pear (peeled and coarsely grated)
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons sesame oil
3 cloves garlic (minced)
1 tablespoon ginger (freshly grated)
1 tablespoon gochujang
Green Onions for garnish
1. Wrap steak in plastic wrap and place in the freezer for 30 minutes. Unwrap and slice across the grain into thin slices. Try to get them as thin as you can.
2. In a medium bowl, combine pear, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and gochujang. In a gallon size Ziploc bag, combine soy sauce mixture and steak; marinate for at least 2 hours to overnight, turning the bag occasionally.
3. Heat vegetable oil in a cast iron grill pan over medium-high heat. Working in batches, add steak to the grill pan in a single layer and cook, flipping once, until charred and cooked through. 4. Serve immediately, garnished with green onions.
5. Enjoy!