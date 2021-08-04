Skip the Rotel, your taste buds will thank you. Combining green enchilada sauce with diced tomatoes kicks this dip into high gear. The extra moisture results in a creamier, far superior dip to the Rotel version.
Slow cooker cheese dip
1 pound hot or mild pork sausage browned, drained
1 package (16 oz) Velveeta cheese
1 can green enchilada sauce
1 can petite diced tomatoes
1. Combine all the ingredients into a crock pot and set to high.
2. Keep checking and stirring every half an hour until the cheese has melted.
3. Set the crock pot to warm to keep from burning.
4. Enjoy!