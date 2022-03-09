I have a ticket to board the keto train. All the years of bad habits have caught up with me, and it was strongly suggested I adopt a low carb diet by my doctor. At the ripe age of 37, I figure I have ridden this horse hard long enough, it’s time to let it eat some grass and take a break.
Fortunately for me, it’s not really sacrificing the core foods I really love. I can still fire up the smoker whenever I want and get down with cheese like it’s the last food on the planet. I just have to say my sweet goodbyes to sugar, breads, pastas and fruits.
Speaking of fruits, it is eye-watering just how many carbs are in fruits. One banana as many carbs as a slice of pizza. While not in the same category of healthiness, its the same in the eyes of the almighty keto.
To ease myself in — my wife is also jumping on this train with me, not one to miss out — we found an amazing soup recipe that is low on carbs but high on the calories.
Supplementing it with some leafy greens and riced cauliflower did the trick for us on cutting back on the serving size while keeping the portion at a sane level.
Start to finish is super easy, you just slowly add things, then simmer for 15 minutes. Did the whole cook while chatting with my inlaws on Skype.
Chicken jalapeno popper soup
2 cups cooked chicken, shredded/diced
8 strips of bacon
4-6 large jalapeños, seeded and diced
2 tablespoons butter
1 garlic clove, chopped
4 cups chicken broth
8 oz. cream cheese (room temperature)
1 cup heavy whipping cream
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
1. In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat and leave1/4 cup of bacon grease in the pan after the bacon is cooked. Set bacon aside.
2. Saute the chopped jalapenos in the bacon grease for about 4 minutes and add 2 tablespoons of butter and chopped garlic.
3. Bring the saucepan down to low heat. Pour in chicken broth and add cream cheese, whisking until cream cheese has melted. Slowly add in the heavy whipping cream and stir occasionally. Add in the shredded chicken and stir.
4. Add in shredded cheddar cheese and mix until completely melted. Lastly add in the paprika, cumin, salt, pepper and cilantro. Simmer on low heat for 15 minutes.
5. Serve soup topped with bacon crumbles, cilantro and more cheese if you’d like.
6. Enjoy!