I have a weird question for you today; what’s your favorite nut?
There are so many candidates it truly is hard to pick just one. From the mighty pistachio to the odd Brazil nut, options abound.
My personal favorite has to be the pecan, and it is about as American as a nut can be. Pies, candies, rubs and drinks — the mighty pecan really is one of the most versatile nuts on the market, maybe other than the almond.
Growing best in climates with long, humid summers, the United States produces about 75% of the world’s pecans. With their trees growing up to 120 feet high, they also provide an excellent source of shade.
The love for pecans has always had a place in American history. There are accounts of Spanish explorers comparing it to walnuts when they first arrived and Native Americans used them as a foraging asset.
Thomas Jefferson planted pecan trees in his nut orchard at his home, Monticello, in Virginia. George Washington reported in his journal that Thomas Jefferson gave him pecans, which Washington then grew at Mount Vernon, his Virginia home.
Adaptation of commercial farming was a slow process as a tree planet from the nut of another would have wildly different and ranging characteristics. Coupled with the slow growth time from seed to fruit bearing, farmers turned to grafting in the mid 1800s. Today pecans are cultivated across much of the south, but not much has changed since the earliest explorers cracked one open and referred to it as “wrinkle nut.”
If you happen to make a pecan pie this upcoming holiday season, remember, it’s about as American as apple pie.