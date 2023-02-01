Recently, I was cleaning up my 5-year-old's room a bit when I found his stash of goodies. Buried deep in his room, under his giant teddy bear, was a graveyard of fruit snack wrappers and other various sweets he is only allowed to have sparingly.
It got me thinking about all the times I was busted as a kid or baby hiding or eating things I shouldn't have.
One of the classic stories my parents used to tell happened when I was probably around a year old. We all went out to eat at a nicer restaurant, and I managed to get my little hands on an entire carafe of butter. Apparently, I ate the whole thing. My parents only realized what I had done when the waiter came by and asked: “Does your baby want some more butter?”
Another instance happened when I was old enough to remember. While I'm not a big chocolate fan, I have always had an affinity for brownies — especially the crispy corner pieces.
I don't know what possessed me to think they all belonged to me, but I took the whole tray of brownies to my room, hid them in my dresser drawer and declared them mine. It didn't take Sherlock Holmes to figure out where they went, and I was quickly busted.
I look back at that stuff in my life and just laugh about it. Seeing my son go through the same stages in life is amazing and hilarious at the same time.
In honor of my little brownie-thieving past, here is the best brownie recipe I have ever made. Hope you enjoy.
Brownies
10 tablespoons salted butter, melted
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 cup melted milk chocolate chips
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup milk chocolate chips
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a metal 9x9 pan with parchment paper.
2. Pour the melted butter into a large mixing bowl and whisk in sugar by hand until smooth. Add in the eggs and vanilla extract and whisk for about 1 minute.
3. Whisk in the melted chocolate until combined and smooth.
4. Use a rubber spatula to stir in the flour, cocoa powder, and salt until just combined then stir in the whole chocolate chips.
5. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth out. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Let cool in the pan 30 minutes before slicing.