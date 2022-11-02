The first thing we all need after Halloween is more sweets. If we are riding that train we might as well ride it until the last stop.
If you are like my wife and me, we overdid the candy intake after the kids went to sleep and we woke up the next morning regretting life decisions. It was akin to drinking too much wine at thanksgiving, just a near death experience.
Having survived yet another Halloween, we made a fan favorite around here that I have never written about, amazingly.
Not overly sweet and packing quite the satisfying crunch, these little sweet and salty crunchies are the perfect snack to wean yourself off your kids candy supply.
Caramel popcorn
10 cups of popped popcorn
1. Make the popcorn and add the salt, set aside.
2. Melt 1 cup of butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add 1 cup of brown sugar and stir until thoroughly mixed. Stirring continuously, bring the butter and sugar mixture up to a boil on medium heat. When it reaches a boil allow it to cook for 5 minutes without stirring on medium heat. Add the 2 tsp. of vanilla at the 4 minute mark and stir to mix. Continue to boil for one additional minute and then add the 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda.
3. Drizzle the caramel mixture over the popcorn. Use a spoon to gently fold the popcorn with the mixture until the kernels are all covered. Pour the popcorn out onto a cookie sheet covered with aluminum foil or a silpat liner and let cool.