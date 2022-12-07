kids baking

With some patience and know-how, cooking with kids is a snap and tons of fun to boot!

 By Doug Sanders |

I am the first to admit that I don't include my kids enough while I am cooking. Most of the time I am just trying to get things done and a littler person asking me a bazillion questions and then losing their mind because they didn't get to pour in the tablespoon of vegetable oil isn't high on my list of things I want to do.

It can be very rewarding though. Seeing them engage with the food they will eat later is pretty cool. Plus it has the awesome side effect of them actually eating dinner because they had a hand in making it.

