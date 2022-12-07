I am the first to admit that I don't include my kids enough while I am cooking. Most of the time I am just trying to get things done and a littler person asking me a bazillion questions and then losing their mind because they didn't get to pour in the tablespoon of vegetable oil isn't high on my list of things I want to do.
It can be very rewarding though. Seeing them engage with the food they will eat later is pretty cool. Plus it has the awesome side effect of them actually eating dinner because they had a hand in making it.
Last night we made a skirt steak with roasted vegetables and I let them preheat the grill and watch it sizzle when we put it on the hot grate. They got to put some vegetables on the baking sheet and drizzle some vegetable oil over them. Then we finished off the night making some long overdue cookies.
Overall, it was fun. I really should do it more and wanted to share some tips for those looking to cook with their young ones or grandkids.
These tips are geared toward younger kids. Scale up the difficulty with age.
Explain the rules
Things can get dangerous in the kitchen fast. Cut fingers, burned hands, dropped knives. The best and most important tip is to keep things safe. Let them pour out the flour into the bowl, smush cookies down before baking, pour in oils and water. If you keep them honed in on the simple tasks, they will be very engaged watching you accomplish the more dangerous ones.
Make sure they can reach
The counters are a bit too high for my kids and they need a boost. Unfortunately, my kitchen is the size of a shoe box so any extra foot stools laying around would be a grade A hassle. So, I encourage them to drag their chairs from the table over to get a good view of what we are working with.
Get everything out
Having all the ingredients out to show them as we read the recipe has been a huge boon to their understanding of what we are doing. When they can see and touch the flour before we put it in the bowl, it helps them follow along and get excited for whatever we are making.
Have fun
It will be challenging cooking with kids sometimes. They will try to skip steps, there will be some meltdowns and crying — but in the end you will all have made something together. Lick the bowl clean, get messy, be patient and show off your creation to your other family members. Who knows, one day your little one might be on a cooking show making you proud!