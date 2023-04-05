Don Asligner, a 2019 Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run participant from Spokane, Washington, said ahead of the event he was "embracing the suck."
Right now, the weather forecast is filled with suck — snow that never seems to end, causing cancellations, delays, closures and overall melancholy feelings of a winter that just won't leave.
Well, one way I've learned to "embrace the suck" over the years with seemingly perpetual Wyoming winters is snow cream.
Snow cream. One of life's greatest little creations I discovered in high school while experiencing a similar winter. One where my track meets were canceled every weekend and we only received one good snow day from all of it, despite the layers of snow and ice accumulating on the ground around us.
That one snow day will forever go down in my personal history as the day my friends and I discovered snow cream.
It's the most simple recipe and includes items my mom — and now I — always had in the pantry. Embrace the suck with me and enjoy this tasty tidbit while we're stuck in this neverending snow globe.
Snow cream
Ingredients
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 large bowl of freshly fallen, untouched snow (metal bowls work best to prevent fast melting)
Directions
1. Collect freshly fallen, untouched snow from your backyard by scooping it into a large bowl, preferably a metal bowl to delay melting.
2. Quickly add full can of sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract a teaspoon at a time to taste. Adjust consistency by adding more snow if needed.
3. Serve individually and enjoy! Can be frozen and enjoyed again after short thawing.
