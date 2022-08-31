As summer starts to wind down, so will the grills of America. Some of you might already be tired of grilling and have moved onto some fall type cooking adventures. I know we had taken a break for a month or so from grilling.
It seems like Independence Day is the grilling season peak, then it’s a big hangover for a while afterward.
Fortunately, along with refried beans, skirt steak is my son's favorite food. He can be in the worst, most snotty mood — but put skirt steak in front of him and he is an all-new kid.
I can't say that I blame him. I think pound-for-pound skirt steak is hard to beat for the price. Flavorful, cheap and quick to make — what’s not to love?
One $8 skirt steak feeds us with some to spare usually. Spend $16 and you are feeding a small army and the neighbor's dog as well.
Just season with some salt and pepper, let it sit out on the countertop for a bit and slap it on a searing hot grill. Few minutes a side and it's done.
While the summer is winding down and us weird winter people will soon be in our prime, fire up that grill a few more times and experience the joy of the open flame ticking your senses.