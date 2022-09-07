The older you get, the more set in your ways you become. I am not one to deviate much from what I know works most of the time. Writing this column, however, makes me step outside my comfort area and try new things.
Normally I would see something like this for sale at the store, laugh at it, and move on. However, they had an entire pallet of 17lb bags on sale for $4, down from $22. It would appear I’m not alone in thinking flavored smoker pellets are a waste of time — and money.
But, at $4 there isn’t much risk in trying them out. Worse comes to worse, my kids love seeing them puff up when they are wet and they make great fillers for holes the squirrels leave in your yard.
About a month ago I was able to find whole packer briskets at that mythical price of $1.99 a pound, so I bought a few. I defrosted one of those bad boys, got it ready for the big dance and slapped it in my smoker with the bold flavors of garlic, onion and paprika — with a hickory wood blend — ready to tickle my brisket in ways not imagined a few years ago.
Questions danced through my mind as the smoke started to billow out from the top.
Will the garlic, onion and paprika flavors actually come through the mustard and rub I put on the brisket? Or will it just get lost in an already flavorful crust? One thing I noticed almost immediately however — the smoke smelled amazing. If at the very least you make your house and the surrounding block smell like a Hawaiian pig roast, it is worth the $4 paid. In the end, I could not tell the difference between these fancy flavored pellets and just a normal hickory blend. I think to truly test out if they actually impact the flavoring is to smoke some unseasoned turkey breasts.
Stay tuned for an update and a more scientific approach in the future.