I hope everyone got all their fall activities in because the snow has cometh. Sheridan can look forward to a high of 37 over the next 10 days and that just screams comfort food. What can you eat while you are curled up on your couch with a warm blanket slowly sobbing about missing summer?
Maybe our grandparents were onto something always making casseroles. They are easy, delicious and comforting.
If you are feeling down in the dumps about the onslaught of cold weather, give this scrumptious concoction a try!
Ground beef casserole
2 (15 ounce) cans tomato sauce
1 (8 ounce) package egg noodles
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 large white onion, diced
½ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, or more to taste
1. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.
2. Mix the tomato sauce, sugar, garlic salt, and salt into the ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover the skillet, and cool to room temperature.
3. While the sauce is cooking, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook egg noodles in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 7 to 9 minutes. Drain.
4. While the egg noodles are cooking, preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish. Mix sour cream, cream cheese, and onion together in a bowl. Layer 1/2 of the egg noodles into the prepared casserole dish. Top with 1/2 of the sour cream mixture, then 1/2 of the ground beef mixture. Repeat layers once more. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese over top. Bake in the preheated oven until the cheese is melted and golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.