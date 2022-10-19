Does your family have some kind of weekly or monthly tradition? The Sanders clan loves to grab doughnuts and kolaches. The two are a perfect combo of sweet and savory.
If you have never heard of a kolache, you are not alone. After reading up on them, they are mostly a southern/ Texas staple and haven’t quite made it up to Wyoming in terms of popularity.
And it’s too bad, because they are divine.
They are basically just smoked breakfast links wrapped in dough. As simple as it sounds, it really is a breakfast hot dog at heart.
I love them, my wife loves them and my kids adore them. If you are having a hard time finding one to buy, you are in luck. They are super simple to make and pack quite the flavor punch.
Kolaches
2 packages active dry yeast
4 ½ cups all-purpose flour, divided
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, divided
1 (8 ounce) smoked breakfast sausage links
1 (8 ounce) package sharp Cheddar cheese
1. Heat milk in a small saucepan over medium heat until it begins to bubble; remove from heat and immediately. Stir in sugar, 1/4 cup butter, and salt and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside to cool to room temperature for about 10 minutes.
2. Combine warm water with the yeast in the large bowl of a stand mixer and stir until dissolved. Stir in 2 cups flour, cooled milk mixture and eggs; beat using the dough hook attachment until smooth. Add remaining flour, mixing as you go, just until the dough is elastic and slightly stiff, but not dry.
3. Turn the dough out onto a floured board and knead until smooth and very elastic, 10 to 15 minutes. Brush dough lightly with some of the melted butter and place in a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap or a damp towel and let sit in a warm place to double in size for about 1 hour.
4. Meanwhile, cut sausages in half and pat dry (this is important). Thinly slice cheddar cheese block from the short end so that each slice of cheese is about the same length as the halved sausages.
5. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a baking sheet.
Turn risen dough out onto a very lightly floured board. Roll into a log, cut into five equal pieces, and cut each piece into quarters to make 20 equal-sized pieces of dough. Use the palm of your hand to flatten and press one piece into a circle or oval. Add one piece of cheddar cheese topped with one sausage half. Roll dough around fillings and very tightly pinch all seams together to seal.
6. Smooth seams down and place kolache on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and filling to make 20 kolaches. Brush the tops of kolaches with remaining melted butter.
7. Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 12 to 15 minutes.