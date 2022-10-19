Homemade beef sausage kolache on a white plate on a white wooden background, side view. Close-up.
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | stock.adobe.com

Does your family have some kind of weekly or monthly tradition? The Sanders clan loves to grab doughnuts and kolaches. The two are a perfect combo of sweet and savory.

If you have never heard of a kolache, you are not alone. After reading up on them, they are mostly a southern/ Texas staple and haven’t quite made it up to Wyoming in terms of popularity.

Tags

Recommended for you