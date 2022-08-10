I don’t know if I have read about anyone losing their taste and what that experience is like. Last week, I lost taste from COVID. I managed to skirt the issue until now. Both my wife and I came down with COVID at the same time so that was a blessing and a curse.
At least we were in some kind of misery together and not spaced out. But at the same time, we were both pretty laid up with a 2- and 4-year-old running around doing the things they do.
We both tested positive back in the earlier days of the pandemic, but the symptoms were mild and it was nothing more than a little sinus cold. This time, however, we got the full experience.
Both of us have neglected to get any kind of booster shot. Thinking the worst has passed us by, we wondered why we would need it?
It turns out, with perfect hindsight, the booster was probably a good idea because the whole array of COVID symptoms is not fun.
While no part of COVID is fun, not being able to function has to be the worst. You pretty much walk about in a fog of nothing. Last week I neglected you all with no column, and it’s purely because I could not muster the energy to write one. When people say it takes you down from a 100 to a 10, they are not joking.
I thought I knew what COVID was the first time around, with mild symptoms, but I had no idea. It really shows you what you are made of.
This time, I lost my taste. Having only experienced that this one time in my life, it was a hard thing to accept.
At first I took it as a blessing. Hey! No need to eat anything right now, I can’t taste it, so why care? Right?
While that was true for a good portion of my sickness, you still have to eat.
The wildest thing I experienced was the feeling of salty and sweet. You don’t realize it but you experience sweet and salty before you even taste it.
My sweet wife managed to make very salty chicken noodle soup while we were sick and I don’t think I would have known it was salty unless she told me. While I was adding water to the soup I realized my body did in fact tell me it was salty by a reaction. You can tell something is salty or sweet right when you taste it, taste buds or not.
It is something that is impossible to say and something you need to experience for yourself. But your body knows, through its reward system or whatever, if something is salty or sweet.
The next time you are eating something you know to be salty or sweet, see if you can get your body’s reaction to it before you taste it. You might just surprise yourself.