I don’t know if I have read about anyone losing their taste and what that experience is like. Last week, I lost taste from COVID. I managed to skirt the issue until now. Both my wife and I came down with COVID at the same time so that was a blessing and a curse.

At least we were in some kind of misery together and not spaced out. But at the same time, we were both pretty laid up with a 2- and 4-year-old running around doing the things they do.

