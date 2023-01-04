It is that time of year where the holiday madness is over, and so is the excitement. If you have kids, spring break is the next big thing to look forward to, and that is still months away.
Growing up in Story, these next few months are just filled with routine and snow, snow and routine.
Like many people in Story, our driveway was long and not paved. When a big snow came in, and before my father invested in a snowplow, my brother and I would have to take shifts shoveling the neverending driveway. The worst part would be the end. All the hard, crusted snow waiting for you in a chest-high pile left by the snowplows.
We would toil for what seemed like hours just to have any progress erased by another pass of the snowplow.
The heartbreak and realization you would have to start all over was enough to make any kid crack.
Luckily, we would usually have cheese dip waiting for us for all the hard work we put in the hours before.
If you catch yourself wanting something a bit spicy and definitely warming, give this a shot these next few months.
Crockpot cheese dip
1 pound pork sausage, crumbled and browned
1 package Velveeta cheese
1 10-ounce can green chilis and 1 cup diced tomatoes
1 6-ounce can chipotle in adobo sauce and 1 cup diced tomatoes (what I use)
1. Brown the pork sausage, drain and add to a crockpot set to high. Add the cheese and spice you have chosen.
2. Cover and let cook, stirring occasionally until the cheese is melted and mixed well, about 60 minutes.
3. Reduce heat to stay warm and enjoy with your favorite tortilla chips!