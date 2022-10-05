My wife and I have long been fans of sake. We especially like it when we fire up the smokeless indoor grill, have friends over and throw down with some Korean BBQ.
Sake is a great spirit to share socially. If you are drinking it hot, there is usually a communal flask or two and a personal small cup.
If you choose to chill your sake, drinking from a wine glass is also acceptable.
What is sake?
Sake is a brewed alcoholic beverage of rice, koji, yeast and water. In Japanese, “sake” refers to all alcoholic drinks. Sake has an alcoholic content of 15-20%, and it can be clear, straw yellow or cloudy. The flavor can range from hearty umami-rich to light and acidic. Depending on the type, the taste can be fruity, like melon or apples. It can be robust and heavy or dry and light like white wine.
While sake is known as “rice wine,” the process is like brewing beer. However, unlike beer, the enzymes for the starch conversion come from malt; in sake, it is with the help of koji. The sake production begins with milling the harvested rice in the fall until the last filtration process in the spring. The brewing process is a complex multi-step process. Sake brewing can be divided into three main steps: making the koji rice, fermentation starter and fermentation mash.
What kinds are there?
Junmai-shu – Composed of the Chinese characters “pure rice,” this refers to sake made solely from rice, koji, and water. Its designation is exclusively from its ingredient list and does not require a polish rate. Junmai tends to have a rich and robust body with slight acidic notes, subdued aromas, and rice-influenced flavors.
Tokubetsu Junmai-shu – A type of junmai with a polish ratio of 60% or less and produced by a special brewing method.
Junmai Ginjo-shu – A ginjo made of rice, koji, and water with a 60% or less polish ratio.
Junmai Daiginjo-shu – The most premium and high-quality sake. Delicate, full-bodied, and rich, it’s the most premium sake.
Honjozo-shu – The weight of the added alcohol is no more than 10% of the weight of the sake rice. Generally speaking, honjozo-shu tends to be lighter and drier than junmai and pairs well with most Japanese foods. Think of honjozo as casual table sake.
Tokubetsu Honjozo-shu – Tokubetsu means special and refers to a special brewing method defined by the brewery. As there is no definition for what constitutes a special brewing method, this is at the discretion of the brewery.
Ginjo-shu – Sake made from rice, koji, water, and distilled alcohol with a polish rate of 60% or less. Ginjo differs from other types of sake from its brewing process. It requires labor-intensive techniques such as long fermentation, maturation, and delicate pressing of the sake from the mash. Ginjo is delicate, balanced, fragrant, complex, and has a characteristic fruity floral flavor. Serve chilled to enjoy the refined tastes. The ginjo style is a relative newcomer to the sake scene.
Daiginjo-shu – Daiginjo, literally “big ginjo,” refers to sake made from rice at a polishing ratio below 50%. It is the most prized of sake varieties and represents the brew master’s mastery. Each brewing process undergoes meticulous care and is brewed in smaller tanks to regulate the temperature and fermentation speed.
The next time you are out at the liquor store try stepping out of your comfort zone and getting a bottle of sake. At the very least you will have a new experience under your belt!