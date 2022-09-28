cookie
It is official. Summer is over and fall is slowly making an appearance. I am firmly in the 60-70 degree camp and think it’s the optimal temperature to be in all the time. Does such a place exist? Just year-round 70 degrees? If you know of such a place let me know.

In any case, with fall weather comes the sweets and sweaters. We let go a little bit on the daily regimen of trying to eat healthy and give up for a few months — at least we do in the Sanders house.

