It is official. Summer is over and fall is slowly making an appearance. I am firmly in the 60-70 degree camp and think it’s the optimal temperature to be in all the time. Does such a place exist? Just year-round 70 degrees? If you know of such a place let me know.
In any case, with fall weather comes the sweets and sweaters. We let go a little bit on the daily regimen of trying to eat healthy and give up for a few months — at least we do in the Sanders house.
While it may still be in the 80s a few more days, cooler weather is on its way. Before you know it, there will be a full on blizzard and the start of winter.
I remember sitting passenger on the way back home to Story on Halloween and witnessing a snow plow flipped over on the side of the road near Bird Farm Road because the roads were so bad during a blizzard.
Fun little fact, Halloween is just a mere month away. So could the snow. It may be a high of 86 today, so soak it up if you are a heat person.
Soft chocolate chip cookies
8 tablespoons of salted butter
1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
2. Microwave the butter for about 40 seconds to just barely melt it. It shouldn’t be hot – but it should be almost entirely in liquid form. Using a stand mixer or electric beaters, beat the butter with the sugars until creamy.
3. Add the vanilla and the egg; beat on low speed until just incorporated – 10-15 seconds or so..
4. Add the flour, baking soda, and salt. Mix until crumbles form. Use your hands to press the crumbles together into a dough. It should form one large ball that is easy to handle.
5. Add the chocolate chips and incorporate with your hands. Roll the dough into 12 large balls and place on a cookie sheet. Bake for 9-11 minutes until the cookies look puffy and dry and just barely golden.