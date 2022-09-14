After a long wait, our bell peppers are finally starting to show some signs of life. I had almost given up on the plants ever producing this year when, BLAM! One little green pepper.
It makes the hours of tending and watering worth it. Just hours and hours of work for one small green bell pepper to finally make an appearance in September — after starting them inside in March.
So, if you are like me, you will need to buy a few green peppers to supplement your famine harvest. Luckily they are cheap and a small garden is more of a novelty than anything serious. The kids enjoy watching things grow and eating things they planted, so it is well worth the time and effort.
Stuffed bell peppers
1 pound ground beef (or sausage)
1/2 cup long grain white rice (uncooked)
2 (8 oz) cans tomato sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and place the rice and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and cook for 20 minutes. (Or get a rice maker and put your rice making life on cruise control.)
2. In a skillet, cook the beef over medium heat until browned. Cut out the tops of the bell peppers and clean out the seeds and any membranes. Arrange the peppers in a baking dish with the hollowed sides face up.
3. In a bowl, combine the cooked rice, browned beef, one can tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, onion and garlic powder, salt and pepper. Fill each bell pepper to the top.
4. In another bowl, mix together the remaining tomato sauce and Italian seasoning. Pour as a topping over the stuffed peppers.
5. Bake for one hour in the preheated oven until the peppers are tender. Baste each pepper with sauce every 15 minutes in order to keep them moist.