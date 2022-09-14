Pepper
Even though my harvest of green bell peppers was a complete flop this year, it wont stop me from enjoying a few stuffed bell peppers.

 By Doug Sanders | The Sheridan Press

After a long wait, our bell peppers are finally starting to show some signs of life. I had almost given up on the plants ever producing this year when, BLAM! One little green pepper.

It makes the hours of tending and watering worth it. Just hours and hours of work for one small green bell pepper to finally make an appearance in September — after starting them inside in March.

