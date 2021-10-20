If you have a waffle iron, odds are you have a trusty standby waffle recipe. One you know by heart and can whip up in no time at all.
For the most part, I get fancy and separate the egg whites, peak them and fold them in to get super airy and crisp waffles.
But, as every parent knows, kids usually don't like anything you do, so you have to try and find that weird recipe that just clicks with them. While this recipe isn't weird, per se, it's just more complicated than my old standby.
It is, however, picky-eater approved and has gotten that stamp of approval — for whatever that is worth.
If you are feeling devious, you can always separate your egg whites, firm them up and fold them in at the end.
Picky-eater waffles
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, more for waffle iron
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 cup plain yogurt
1 cup milk
4 large eggs
1. Melt butter either on the stove or in the microwave. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. In a separate bowl, whisk together yogurt, milk, melted butter, and eggs. Fold wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Preheat a waffle iron and, using a pastry brush or paper towel, lightly coat with butter.
3. Cook waffles (using about 1/2 cup batter per waffle) until golden and crisp. Butter the iron in between batches as needed. Serve waffles immediately as they are ready.
4. Enjoy!