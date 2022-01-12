Yesterday was my son’s 4th birthday. They are slowly ramping up in intensity and celebration as he gets older. They used to just be sliding a slice of cake in front of him and letting him go to town. Throw some icing in the mix, and he would be as happy as a clam.
Now they are decorations involved, friends, plans and craziness. I can’t imagine what it is going to be like in 6 years.Keeping with his eclectic personality, he chose to hold his party at a Mexican restaurant. He is not a huge fan of Mexican food and prefers to just eat refried beans as dip with the free chips — he’s a cheap date. The last time we were there, he saw someone else hold their birthday there — sombrero and singing included — so now it is the birthday spot in town to him.
Combine that with his love of cookies and we get to the cookie cake this week. While I am not a big cookie fan in general, he is Cookie Monster personified.
The look on his face when we brought out a giant cookie with him name on it is something I will never forget.
Cookie cake
3/4 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
1/4 cup white sugar
1 egg
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1. Beat brown sugar, unsalted butter and white sugar together in a bowl using an electric mixer until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Mix in egg and 2 teaspoons vanilla extract until smooth. With the mixer on low speed, add flour, baking soda and salt and blend until batter is just mixed. Fold chocolate chips into batter. Batter will be thick. Chill in refrigerator at least 30 minutes to overnight.
2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a 9-inch cake pan with parchment paper.
3. Spread batter into the prepared cake pan.
4. Bake in th preheated oven until edges are golden brown, about 20 minutes. Slightly cool cake in the pan before transferring to a wire rack to cool.