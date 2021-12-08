Believe it or not, you can make banana bread in your rice cooker.
This thought process all started when I heard about people making pancakes in their rice cooker. I am way behind the times because I don’t have any social media and I’m guessing this fad was over and done with months before I heard about it. Nonetheless, I needed to try it.
Only, I don’t have a ton of time in the morning to just go experimenting with a rice cooker pancake, and the thought never came up around dinner time.
So I thought to myself, what is a super thick mixture we could try this on? After spotting some way overdue bananas on my counter, banana bread it was.
The next challenge was figuring out how to actually cook it in my rice cooker. We have a fancy one from Japan that is just set and forget and makes perfect rice every time with zero thought going into it. There is no cook for a set amount of time option on it, it just knows when the rice is done like some rice god.
I took a shot in the dark and set it to brown rice, thinking that would give it plenty of time to do its thing.
About an hour later, it started beeping and I was all sorts of giddy with excitement. When I took the loaf out, flipped it over, it was so outrageously perfectly cooked, I was blown away. How could that happen? A rice cooker just made perfectly good banana bread.
It got me wondering how bread machines work, and it is pretty much the same principle. Heat all around in an enclosed environment. If you are in a pinch, bored or just like to see if you can make the world burn, give bread a try in your rice maker. It’s fun and easy.
Banana bread
(with or without rice cooker)
3 very ripe bananas
1/2 cup unsalted butter at room temperature
3/4 cup sugar
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1 cup pecans
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (Skip if using a rice cooker). Grease and flour a bread loaf pan, set aside and coarsely chop pecans.
2. In a mixing bowl, cream together 8 Tbsp. softened butter and 3/4 cup sugar.
3. Mash bananas with a fork until consistency looks like chunky applesauce, and add them to the batter along with 2 eggs, mixing until blended.
3. In a separate bowl, whisk together 1 1/2 cups of flour, 1 tsp. of baking soda and 1/2 tsp. of salt, then add to batter.
4. Add 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract and mix in chopped pecans. Pour into the prepared loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 55-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let banana bread rest for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.
5. If using a rice cooker, pour the batter into the rice cooker bowl and set to brown rice, or a setting that is at a lower temperature for a longer time.
6. Enjoy!