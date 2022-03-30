What harm can it do? Just slap your chef knife in the dishwasher, start it and walk away. A while later you have a nice clean knife. Why would you bother with hand washing them?
If you have been an avid reader of my column over the years, you may know I keep my knives as sharp as possible. It is actually a very weird pride point for me. When people comment on how sharp they actually are when they use them, I give myself a pat on the back.
Every few months, I get out the whetstone and spend an hour sharpening all my kitchen knives. While it would be easier to just buy a pull-through sharpener, you just can’t get it AS sharp as a whetstone. It rewards you for taking your time and learning how to use it.
Last night I open up the dishwasher to find two of them just thrown in with all the other commoner silverware. One was face down into the plastic and riding that rail during its entire traumatic washing. I’m not pointing fingers, but I don't think my kids were handling knives and loading the dishwasher.
But that brings me to the whole point of this column: don't put your knives in the dishwasher.
Not only does it carry the potential to dull small parts of the blade, it's also horribly corrosive for them. Certain types of detergents can actually interact with the knives and cause the blade or handles to rust. You really don't want your knives to soak in water at any point in it’s life. Even in the sink. Besides the fact that reaching into soapy water for a large, sharp knife carries a risk of cuts, water will penetrate the handle and start to corrode underneath.
It is best practice to just wash them by hand as soon as you are done using them. The sooner you wash, the easier it is to get them clean. Then just dry and place it back into storage.
I have a habit of leaving whatever knives I have used on the cutting board until I am ready to clean both. I won't even get into the day I found a wooden cutting board in the dishwasher. It is best to jump on those washing chores to avoid any disappointments later!