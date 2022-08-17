When we first moved to Sheridan in 1993, my mother had a side job doing home health for elderly patients. She would head over after she had worked a few days and help them get ready for the night and do whatever else they needed.
Sometimes they would send her home with homemade goodies for her troubles.
One of my favorites was a homemade coffee cake. This thing was out-of-this-world delicious and there has been nothing like it in my life since. It’s like when you come across a really good apple fritter that just changes your whole outlook on life, then every single apple fritter after that is just disappointing.
Well, this coffee cake is quick and easy, but not life changing. It does great in a pinch and don't get me wrong, it's delicious.
I’m pretty sure my kids would give themselves coffee cake induced comas off this recipe if that's any indication on how good it is for how easy it is.
Easy coffee cake
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 teaspoons baking powder
1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine oil, eggs, vanilla and milk together.
3. In a medium bowl, blend together sugar, flour, baking powder and salt. Combine egg mixture with flour mixture. Pour half the batter into a lightly greased 9-by-13-inch pan.
4. In a medium bowl, prepare streusel by combining brown sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle half of the streusel on top of the batter and top with remaining batter – then sprinkle the remaining streusel on top.
5. Drizzle with melted butter and bake, covered with foil at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Take off foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes.